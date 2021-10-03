Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.02. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 8,594 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

