Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$12,960.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$12,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,203,360.

Shares of CMG opened at C$4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.56 million and a PE ratio of 18.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.04. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.41 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

