Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$12,960.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$12,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,203,360.
Shares of CMG opened at C$4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.56 million and a PE ratio of 18.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.04. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.41 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.
