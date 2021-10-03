Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. Concrete Pumping posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth about $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth about $3,527,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

BBCP opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $490.67 million, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

