Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 55,440 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,440 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Elevate Credit worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $3,613,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 804.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 123,945 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE ELVT opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $140.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.70.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,756.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $125,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,969 shares of company stock worth $241,485 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.