Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 64.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

STRO opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $891.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

