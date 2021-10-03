Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 72,138 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 150.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,138 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

