Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 17.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 156,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 170,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Superior Industries International by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 42.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

NYSE:SUP opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $181.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 4.82. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.60 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.