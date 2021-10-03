Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $311,000 in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Build-A-Bear Workshop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $593,823.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $181,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of BBW opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

