Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $464,000 in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of MasterCraft Boat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $492.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.