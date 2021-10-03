Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 61.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

HBCP opened at $39.11 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $338.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.