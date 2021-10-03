Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 133,400 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,212,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

