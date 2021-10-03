Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) to Issue Dividend of $3.46

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 3.461 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Conwest Associates’s previous dividend of $3.20.

Shares of CWPS opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. Conwest Associates has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $30.00.

About Conwest Associates

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

