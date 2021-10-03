Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report sales of $122.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $122.80 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $105.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $479.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $482.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $547.77 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $557.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million.

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after acquiring an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,688 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $29.05. 433,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

