Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Corteva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.