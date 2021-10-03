Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $448.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The company has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.39.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.