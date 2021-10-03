Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta Sells 421 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $91,369.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $221.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,889,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.