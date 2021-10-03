Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. 911,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Covanta has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.