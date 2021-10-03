Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Covestro has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covestro will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

