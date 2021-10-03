Cowen Raises ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $115.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.