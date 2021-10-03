Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the August 31st total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock remained flat at $$8.35 on Friday. 129,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,513. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

