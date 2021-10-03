Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Bought by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,957 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Cree by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 36.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $250,525,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cree by 122.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after buying an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 41.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 837,559 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,022,000 after buying an additional 247,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 330,952 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 242,516 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.07.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

