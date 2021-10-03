Critical Contrast: Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) vs. Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Itaú Unibanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $135.09 million 2.38 $31.33 million $2.41 10.27 Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.60 $3.67 billion $0.40 13.78

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Summit Financial Group pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Summit Financial Group and Itaú Unibanco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Itaú Unibanco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 28.97% 14.22% 1.30% Itaú Unibanco 17.21% 17.09% 1.32%

Summary

Summit Financial Group beats Itaú Unibanco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer, and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded on September 9, 1943 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

