Critical Review: Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) versus Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Fulgent Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $421.71 million 5.90 $214.31 million $8.85 9.53

Fulgent Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics 54.24% 78.71% 65.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sera Prognostics and Fulgent Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fulgent Genetics 1 1 2 0 2.25

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.76%. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $111.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.42%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Sera Prognostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

