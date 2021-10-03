Critical Review: Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II alerts:

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide -3.86% -0.68% -0.20%

31.7% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 0 5 0 3.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus price target of $182.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.04%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide $2.89 billion 2.45 -$275.00 million ($0.45) -367.87

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands. The Exchange and Third-Party Management segment comprises exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of resorts and lodging properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.