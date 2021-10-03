Critical Survey: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) versus BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 24.23% 10.18% 5.12% BlackRock MuniYield Fund N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. BlackRock MuniYield Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and BlackRock MuniYield Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 2 1 0 2.00 BlackRock MuniYield Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.50%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Fund.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.10 $6.36 million $1.18 13.85 BlackRock MuniYield Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Fund.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats BlackRock MuniYield Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds. The company was founded on November 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

