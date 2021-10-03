Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys 7,195 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

