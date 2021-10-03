Crossvault Capital Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $39.95 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

