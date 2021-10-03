Crossvault Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

CSCO stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

