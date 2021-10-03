Crossvault Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,485 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $176.01 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day moving average of $179.81. The firm has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 288.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

