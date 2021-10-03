Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $228.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.26. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

