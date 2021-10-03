Cryptocean (CRON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $721,037.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00005313 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptocean has a market cap of $20.91 million and approximately $721,037.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,687.00 or 0.45186884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00118065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00226652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

