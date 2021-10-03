Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.