Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.80. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

