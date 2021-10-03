Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 103.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,056,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,088,546,000 after acquiring an additional 267,126 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Danaher by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 146,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $302.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.44. The company has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

