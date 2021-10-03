Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.44 ($71.11).

Shares of BN opened at €58.11 ($68.36) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.72. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

