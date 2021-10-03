DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post sales of $5.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $23.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.60 million, with estimates ranging from $35.17 million to $47.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 735,084 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $6,122,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,321 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

