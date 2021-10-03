Dent Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $158.97 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 44.2% against the dollar. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $576.61 million and approximately $158.97 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dent

DENT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

