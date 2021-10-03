Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.10

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 34434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

DM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after buying an additional 3,663,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 199.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,694 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

