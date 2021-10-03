Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

DM stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.28. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

