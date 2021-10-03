Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 39,827 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 778,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,424.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $231,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,192 shares of company stock worth $11,457,380 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

