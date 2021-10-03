Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 43.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 739,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559,187 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 14.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

CLI stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.