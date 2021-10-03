Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,543 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

IGT opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

