Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 10,486 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Tata Motors worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tata Motors by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tata Motors by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $62,985,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:TTM opened at $22.78 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.