Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF)

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PASTF opened at $36.50 on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.