Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

