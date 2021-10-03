Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.04.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
