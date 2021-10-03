Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Raised by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Devon Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

DVN opened at $36.81 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.