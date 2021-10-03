DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $515.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $549.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,954. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.89. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $579.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. Research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total transaction of $157,538.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $23,891,179. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

