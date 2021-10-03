DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $630.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $530.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

Shares of DXCM opened at $549.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. Analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $23,891,179. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

