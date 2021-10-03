Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,776 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Digital Turbine worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Digital Turbine by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 1,132.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

