Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.4% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.74. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

